Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FFIC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

FFIC opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $314.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Azarian purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sam Sang Ki Han purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $40,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,650 shares in the company, valued at $683,859. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,600. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,088,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after buying an additional 60,420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

