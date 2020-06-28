WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Shares Down 11.9%

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)’s stock price was down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.32, approximately 3,735,354 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 865% from the average daily volume of 387,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WOW shares. ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $523.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.65.
About WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)
WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.
