WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Shares Down 11.9%

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)’s stock price was down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.32, approximately 3,735,354 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 865% from the average daily volume of 387,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WOW shares. ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $523.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth $6,863,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

