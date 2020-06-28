Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI opened at $72.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -182.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes purchased 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David C. George acquired 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,970.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 64,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,288. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.