KeyCorp Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $87.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.51. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas bought 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $174,973.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins bought 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,114 shares in the company, valued at $182,169. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,754,000 after buying an additional 1,474,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,262,000 after acquiring an additional 385,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,278,000 after acquiring an additional 942,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,332,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,466,000 after purchasing an additional 628,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $175,634,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.