Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Gap Up to $1.08

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $1.08. Citius Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 10,577,900 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTXR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.90.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.56% of Citius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

