ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Raised to $30.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

Shares of VIAC opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

