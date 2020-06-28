Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Down 13.3%

Shares of Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $3.20, 2,440,909 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 3,050,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.