UBS Group Increases O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $470.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $430.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.47.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $415.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,055,986. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

