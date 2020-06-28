Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Raised to $10.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTCH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Farfetch from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.99.

Farfetch stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.81 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,546,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $28,166,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 3,779,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,919,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,559 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $15,104,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

