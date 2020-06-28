Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Shares Down 0%

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $21.21, approximately 510,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 791,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

HWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $319.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

