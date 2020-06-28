Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Shares Down 8.9%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) shares dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36, approximately 14,316,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 8,844,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

ATNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 489,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 828,012 shares during the last quarter.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

