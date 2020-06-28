Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)’s share price fell 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.65, 10,376,969 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 875% from the average session volume of 1,064,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HGV. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.34). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

