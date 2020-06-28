Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Down 8%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s stock price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.85, approximately 1,579,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 368,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.
VGZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.
Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).
About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
