Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Down 8%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s stock price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.85, approximately 1,579,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 368,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

VGZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vista Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 82,499 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Vista Gold worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

