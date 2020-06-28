Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43, 3,603,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 134% from the average session volume of 1,537,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

