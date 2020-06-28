Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Shares Down 8.3%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)’s share price dropped 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.64, approximately 3,493,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,045% from the average daily volume of 305,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

UTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $236.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $82.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.92%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,626 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $306,726.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 633,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,118.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 50,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $378,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,945.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,216 shares of company stock worth $1,539,861 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 23,327 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 208,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

