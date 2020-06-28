Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) fell 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.87, 34,089,395 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 19,269,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sorrento Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,464.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 27,721 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 124.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 29,703 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 16.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

