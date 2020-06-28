Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Trading Down 7.4%

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)’s share price traded down 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.66 and last traded at $30.70, 1,106,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average session volume of 559,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

APAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.29 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 181.49% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 91.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

