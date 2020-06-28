Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)’s share price fell 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.85, 2,827,739 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,786,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHK. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra restated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $115.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $14.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.43) by $31.30. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 96.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -84.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,745 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48,786 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

