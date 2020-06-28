Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Down 0.1%

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $11.17, approximately 330,900 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 436,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

BCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Blucora from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $534.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.68). Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $263.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blucora Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 182.2% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,880,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blucora by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,572,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 126,383 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 16.4% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 155,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blucora by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,065,000 after purchasing an additional 137,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 59,591 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

