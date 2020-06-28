KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Stock Price Down 6%

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.24 and last traded at $29.59, approximately 32,113,284 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 638% from the average daily volume of 4,349,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -739.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

