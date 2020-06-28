eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Trading Down 5.9%

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) shares fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75, 1,069,979 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,629,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.
eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.
eMagin Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)
eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.
