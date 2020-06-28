eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Trading Down 5.9%

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) shares fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75, 1,069,979 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,629,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eMagin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,741 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of eMagin worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

