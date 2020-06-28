SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Down 6.4%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s stock price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.21, approximately 4,169,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,005,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S.A. Total purchased 1,028,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $4,865,159.75. Insiders bought a total of 2,573,748 shares of company stock valued at $14,119,942 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SunPower by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,173,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,016 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,465,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 195,514 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth $8,219,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $10,564,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 177,173 shares during the period. 40.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

