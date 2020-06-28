F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Price Down 6.5%

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $6.92, 4,606,548 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 2,551,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.31.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $155,120 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in F.N.B. by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 77,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 53,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

