Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded down 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,355.00 and last traded at $1,362.54, 4,877,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 187% from the average session volume of 1,698,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,441.10.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,531.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,415.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,352.43. The company has a market capitalization of $930.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

