HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Down 5.3%

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.69, approximately 8,634,051 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 11,756,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, June 12th. AltaCorp Capital lowered HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.15 to $1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.62.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HEXO by 2,612.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 546.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

About HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

