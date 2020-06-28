Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) shares shot up 10.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.02, 5,366,343 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 820% from the average session volume of 583,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $54.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.62.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 135.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTK. Barclays PLC raised its position in Flotek Industries by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Flotek Industries by 551.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 67,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Flotek Industries by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Flotek Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

