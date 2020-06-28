Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) shares shot up 10.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.02, 5,366,343 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 820% from the average session volume of 583,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $54.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.62.
Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 135.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 million during the quarter.
About Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)
Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.
