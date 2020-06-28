SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Trading Down 5.2%

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $203.57 and last traded at $203.86, approximately 507,646 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 587,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.00.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.59.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 804 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $176,116.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $529,530.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,831 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.