U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Price Down 5.2%

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.95 and last traded at $36.06, approximately 13,958,525 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 9,846,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.