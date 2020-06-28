Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.80, approximately 2,230,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,441,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOXL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. National Securities raised shares of Boxlight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Boxlight alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 449.12% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boxlight Corp will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.