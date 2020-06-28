BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Down 6.3%

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s share price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44, 6,981,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 5,589,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. BioNano Genomics had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 15,212.64%. On average, analysts forecast that BioNano Genomics Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioNano Genomics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 252,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of BioNano Genomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

