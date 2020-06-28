Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Shares Down 6.6%

Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCMKTS:WTER)’s share price traded down 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56, 890,574 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 726,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Alkaline Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Alkaline Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alkaline Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alkaline Water by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 12,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Alkaline Water by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter.

About Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

