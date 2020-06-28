GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.60, approximately 668,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 274,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of GEE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GEE Group stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,013 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.81% of GEE Group worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

