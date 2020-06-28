BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Down 5.1%

BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) dropped 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47, approximately 3,649,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,000,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, ValuEngine raised BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a market cap of $15.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.03.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 645.85% and a negative net margin of 58.75%. The company had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BIOLASE Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg sold 5,173,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $3,052,217.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019,835 shares during the period. BIOLASE comprises 0.3% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned 8.65% of BIOLASE worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

