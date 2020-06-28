International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Trading Down 6.7%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.19, 13,259,714 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 314% from the average session volume of 3,201,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Monday, June 8th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.62.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.49 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in International Game Technology by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

