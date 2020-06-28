Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.83, 2,400,417 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,047,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Several brokerages recently commented on CC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

In other news, COO Mark Newman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,837.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 86,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

