Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Down 5.8%

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.07, 34,718,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 30,886,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

Get Snap alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $99,424.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,084.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $159,062.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,715,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,315,609 shares of company stock valued at $154,513,511 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Snap by 2,335.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.