State Street (NYSE:STT) Shares Down 5.7%

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) fell 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.53 and last traded at $60.53, 4,652,984 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 3,052,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.16.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STT. UBS Group increased their price target on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.12.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in State Street by 1.0% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 18,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in State Street by 28.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in State Street by 4.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in State Street by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in State Street by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

