Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Up 5.5%

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $180.45 and last traded at $177.58, 8,550,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 3,541,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.40.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Docusign in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.58.

Get Docusign alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.53.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $177,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,120,703.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $29,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,737. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 481,244 shares of company stock valued at $47,950,109. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $78,985,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $70,156,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,425,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,610,000 after purchasing an additional 795,212 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth $63,674,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,430,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,203,000 after purchasing an additional 389,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.