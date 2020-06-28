Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.58, 2,927,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,875,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a positive return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director John Kiely acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Also, Director Jeffrey P. George acquired 23,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,049.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,810 shares in the company, valued at $99,049.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 146,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,706,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 193,240 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,464,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,322,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 787,166 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.47% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

