Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,351.99 and last traded at $1,359.90, 4,264,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 105% from the average session volume of 2,076,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,441.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,415.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1,353.71. The company has a market cap of $983.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

