SVB Leerink Weighs in on Affimed NV’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Affimed in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

AFMD opened at $4.63 on Friday. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $352.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.78.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 280.35%. The company had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 76,878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 12,430.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26,602 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Earnings History and Estimates for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

