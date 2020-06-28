GAP (NYSE:GPS) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 3.00

Press coverage about GAP (NYSE:GPS) has been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. GAP earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the apparel retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted GAP’s ranking:

Get GAP alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

GAP stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23. GAP has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.46.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.