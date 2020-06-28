COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR earned a news impact score of -3.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

CCLAY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

OTCMKTS CCLAY opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.79. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

