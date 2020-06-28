Reviewing National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) and Smith & Wesson Brands (NYSE:SWBI)

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) and Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for National Presto Industries and Smith & Wesson Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Presto Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Smith & Wesson Brands 0 1 2 0 2.67

Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.19%. Given Smith & Wesson Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smith & Wesson Brands is more favorable than National Presto Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Presto Industries and Smith & Wesson Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Presto Industries $308.51 million 1.89 $42.22 million N/A N/A Smith & Wesson Brands $678.39 million 1.59 -$61.23 million $0.82 23.67

National Presto Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smith & Wesson Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.7% of National Presto Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of National Presto Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Presto Industries and Smith & Wesson Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Presto Industries 14.34% 12.25% 10.82% Smith & Wesson Brands -9.03% 10.61% 5.88%

Risk & Volatility

National Presto Industries has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Presto Industries beats Smith & Wesson Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc. provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers. This segment sells its products directly to retailers, as well as through independent distributors. Its Defense segment manufactures and sells 40mm ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical assemblies, and medium caliber cartridge cases; and detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide, and other military energetic devices and materials. It also performs load, assemble, and pack operations on ordnance-related products. This segment primarily serves the United States Department of Defense (DOD) and DOD prime contractors. National Presto Industries, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. It operates through the Firearms and Outdoor Products & Accessories segments. The Firearms segment comprises the manufacture of handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products for sale to a wide variety of customers. The Outdoor Products & Accessories segment engages in the distribution, manufacture, and design of reloading, gunsmithing, and gun cleaning supplies; stainless-steel cutting tools and accessories; flashlights; tree saws and related trimming accessories; shooting supplies, rests, and other related accessories; apparel; vault accessories; laser grips and laser sights; and a full range of products for survival and emergency preparedness. The company was founded by Michell A. Saltz on June 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.