ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) versus Bloom Energy (OTCMKTS:BE) Head-To-Head Contrast

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

ITM Power has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloom Energy has a beta of 3.18, meaning that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ITM Power and Bloom Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITM Power $5.99 million 167.68 -$12.33 million N/A N/A Bloom Energy $786.19 million 1.24 -$304.41 million ($2.01) -3.87

ITM Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bloom Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Bloom Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Bloom Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ITM Power and Bloom Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITM Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bloom Energy 1 3 2 0 2.17

Bloom Energy has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.39%. Given Bloom Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than ITM Power.

Profitability

This table compares ITM Power and Bloom Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITM Power N/A N/A N/A Bloom Energy -28.37% -1,384.87% -16.34%

Summary

Bloom Energy beats ITM Power on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, clean fuel production, and renewable chemistry in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions. In addition, it operates 13 hydrogen refueling stations. The company has a strategic partnership agreement with Sumitomo Corporation for the development of multi-megawatt projects in Japan. ITM Power Plc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It serves banking and financial services, cloud services, technology and data centers, communications and media, consumer packaged goods and consumables, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, real estate, retail, and utilities industries. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

