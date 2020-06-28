Analysts Anticipate Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to announce $4.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westrock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.42 billion. Westrock posted sales of $4.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westrock will report full-year sales of $17.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $17.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter worth about $72,005,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter worth about $106,859,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter worth about $60,640,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter worth about $52,588,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,945,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after buying an additional 1,079,514 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Westrock has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

