Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) to report $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Univar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the lowest is $2.08 billion. Univar reported sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univar will report full year sales of $8.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $9.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Univar.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Univar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Investec upgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Univar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

In other news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,370,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Univar by 2,097.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Univar by 1,296.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Univar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Univar by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $16.00 on Friday. Univar has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

