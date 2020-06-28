Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.48 Million

Analysts expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) to post $241.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.28 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $191.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $973.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $966.10 million to $981.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $945.41 million, with estimates ranging from $874.80 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 37.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Evolent Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 36,182 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,490,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,551 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $6.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $573.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $12.01.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

