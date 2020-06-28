Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) to announce sales of $7.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.65 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $5.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $33.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.96 million to $49.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $151.73 million, with estimates ranging from $67.89 million to $312.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.54.

In related news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,335.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,985 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 80,468 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

BPMC stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $102.98. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.