$590.16 Million in Sales Expected for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) to post $590.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $615.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $576.90 million. TopBuild posted sales of $660.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Shares of BLD opened at $106.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $134.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 29,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,468,815.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,159.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $528,484.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,598.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,571 shares of company stock worth $11,040,651 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in TopBuild by 38.5% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TopBuild by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 139.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

